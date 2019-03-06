NOPD: Over 300 arrests made during 2019 Mardi Gras season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A total of 323 arrests were made across New Orleans during the 2019 Mardi Gras season, the New Orleans Police Department announced Wednesday (March 6).
A total of 81 of those arrests were related to illegal possession of firearms -- 61 made by NOPD officers and 18 by Louisiana State Police troopers, NOPD said. Police did not detail what the other 242 arrests were for.
NOPD said the arrests were made between February 22 and March 5.
There was a 21 percent decrease in Mardi Gras arrests from last year, according to NOPD. A total of 411 arrests were made in 2018, 54 of which were on illegal firearm charges.
Taking illegal guns off the streets of New Orleans is a major focus of the department, in a larger goal to keep the city safe, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a news release.
“Our first and foremost priority is to maintain the safety of everyone in the City of New Orleans, whether they are residents or visitors,” Ferguson continued. “These arrests show that those who choose to break the law and endanger the public will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
