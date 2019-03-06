There are 2 Blockbuster stores left in the world; soon there will be 1

(CNN) – Just 15 years ago, there were more than 9,000 Blockbuster video rental stores in the world.
At the end of March, there will be just one.
The remaining two Blockbusters are franchise-owned: one in Bend, Oregon, the other in Perth, Australia.
But the one in Australia is scheduled to close later this month, leaving the Oregon store as the last one standing.
And Sandi Harding, the general manager of that store, told the Bend Bulletin newspaper she has no plans to close it.
In fact, the Bend Blockbuster has become a bit of a tourist attraction, with people visiting from as far away as Europe and Asia.
Harding said the store is opening up to 10 new accounts a day.
Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed all corporate-owned stores four years later, after its popularity dwindled due to the rise in online streaming.
