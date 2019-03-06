Visitors return home after Mardi Gras, business owners say it was a good season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As business owners worked to figure out how Carnival will impact their bottom line, many tourists left the city Wednesday (March 6), raving about their New Orleans experience.
“It was awesome, definitely awesome, definitely sight-seeing. A lot of wild things going on. Definitely enjoyed it,” tourist Nene Martin said.
She and her friends traveled to New Orleans for the first time to see what Mardi Gras was like.
"A lot of culture, a lot of dancing, a lot of people. It's definitely a lot of people, more than Vegas, but we definitely are used to it," Martin said.
They decided to stay until Friday to experience the city after the party.
"We definitely want to see the city. We definitely want to party, but we're student as well, so we really want to know where we're at," Martin said.
Others getting ready to fly out said nothing could have prepared them for Bourbon Street.
“It was way more crazy than I ever expected," visitor Stormy Crawford said. “I mean, when you walk up and it’s like swimming up a sea of people.”
Alemu Hall called her French Quarter experience was unique.
“Bourbon Street was wild. It’s definitely its own flavor. You have to experience it, you just have to come,” Hall said.
Some businesses were affected by the cold weather.
Tropical Isle owner Earl Bernhardt said even though chilly temperatures kept some people home, his business didn’t suffer too hard.
“This Mardi Gras went well. The weather was a hamper. If it had been prettier and not quite so cold, I think we would’ve had a few more people, but all in all it was good,” Bernhardt said.
Others said regardless of the weather, business was booming.
"Yesterday was a chamber of commerce day in the city of new orleans. really was. and yes, it was a little chillier than normal, but that really didn't affect our business at all," Cafe Du Monde Manager Burt Benrud said.
Visitors said they weren’t expecting the cold weather either, and would have enjoyed Carnival more had it been warmer.
