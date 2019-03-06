Zulu rolls to the delight of thousands on Fat Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The biting cold early on Mardi Gras did not keep members of the energetic Krewe of Zulu from warming the pavement with their fancy footwork, and wowing thousands who packed the parade route Tuesday morning (March 5).
Zulu is always the first parade to roll in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday.
King Zulu George V. Rainey expressed appreciation for the masses attending the parade and sent them well-wishes.
"That they have a happy, happy Mardi Gras,” he said.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell led off the parade on horseback.
"The wish for the people of New Orleans is for them to have a happy and safe Mardi Gras,” Cantrell said.
Though bundled up and packed closely together, parade watchers did not seem to mind.
"I’m loving it, I really am. And I’m not feeling cold anymore,” Sharon Truxillo said.
That sentiment was echoed over and over by others watching the parade.
One float carried several New Orleans Saints football players.
"Throw the flag,” Saints tackle Terron Armstead said.
Armstead held a yellow flag, an obvious reference to the NFL referee’s no-call during the Saints championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Armstead had good things to say about the parade.
“It’s amazing. It’s a little cold but everybody’s having a great time. We’re going to warm it up really quick,” Armstead said.
The celebration continued when Zulu arrived miles away at Gallier Hall.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.