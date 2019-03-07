Big Warm Up With Weekend Showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter feel is shifting to a spring like feel. South winds will bring the temperatures up to the 78-82 degree range as we get into the weekend. Also, Gulf moisture along with a slow moving front will increase rain chances. I am not expecting a weekend washout but spotty showers are likely late Saturday. The best rain chances come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We could see a few lightning strikes and a couple of heavy downpours. The severe weather threat seems to be shifting north. We will see some patchy for as well staring to develop Friday night and likely occur over the next few mornings beyond that.