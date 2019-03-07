High river level halts Bourbon St. construction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city’s Department of Public Works’ contractor will not resume work on the Bourbon Phase 2 project as previously scheduled due to water levels along the Mississippi River, according to a press release from the city.
“Last month, the contractor completely demobilized all labor and materials from the site and backfilled open trenches to minimize pedestrian and vehicular traffic disruption ahead of Mardi Gras. The project will continue when the river level drops below 15 at the Carrollton gauge, which is currently predicted to be on or around March 30. Until that time, the project area will continue to be demobilized,” the city said.
Typically, all work is restricted within 1,500 feet of the Mississippi River levees when the river level reaches 11 feet and rising at the Carrollton gauge; however, the City, Entergy Gas and Entergy Electric were granted waivers by the Corps of Engineers and levee district to work on the Bourbon Phase 2 project up to 15 feet at the Carrollton gauge. Entergy Gas and Entergy Electric will also resume work once the river level drops below 15 feet.
The city said it is more than fifty percent complete with the Bourbon Phase 2 project, which is scheduled to last through summer 2019.
Questions about the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project may be directed via e-mail to roadwork@nola.gov or to our RoadworkNOLA hotline 504.658.ROAD (7623).
