LSU softball opens up SEC play against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10/9 LSU softball team heads to Texas A&M this weekend to open up SEC play, Friday through Sunday. The Tigers take on the Aggies Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
All three games will stream live on SECN+ and the WatchESPN app. Sunday’s game will air live on SEC Network with Alex Loeb and Danielle Lawrie on the call.
The Tigers are heading to College Station with a 19-4 record after a road victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday. Shelbi Sunseri continues to lead the and is third in the league with .481 batting average. She is currently the second in the league and third in the nation in home runs with 11. She leads the nation in RBI with 32.
In the circle, Shelby Wickersham leads the team with a 1.20 earned run average. She is 6-1 for the Tigers on the year with three shutouts and 20 strikeouts in 41 innings worked. Maribeth Gorsuch is 5-0 on the year with a 1.26 ERA. She has pitched five complete games and owns two shutouts. Sunseri has contributed in the circle with a 5-3 record and leads the team in strikeouts with 36.
Overall as a team, the Tigers are hitting .348 which is 67 points higher that last year’s average at this time. The Tigers are holding their opponents to a .174 average at the plate and have outscored their opponents 165-46. Last season, the Tigers hit 41 home runs on the year. This season, the Tigers have currently hit 30 in 23 games.
“Texas A&M is known for their offense and they swing big. We’ll have our work cut out trying to get them out. We don’t know anything about their new park. None of us have been there, so we will have to learn that and then keep their offense at bay.” Coach Beth Torina went on to say.
The Tigers own a 12-7 record against Texas A&M all-time. Last year LSU took the series 2-1. The last time the Tigers traveled to College Station, the Aggies would claim the series 2-1. The Tigers are 18-4 in SEC openers and 7-3 when opening up league play on the road. This is the first time in program history the Tigers open up league play in College Station.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday – at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT, SECN+
Saturday – at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. CT, SECN+
Sunday – at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.