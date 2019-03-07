Man accused in Esplanade hit-and-run due in court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man accused of plowing over pedestrians and cyclists across two blocks of Esplanade Ave. Saturday night. is expected in court Thursday. Two people were killed and seven others injured in the suspected drunk driving crash.
Tashonty Toney, who is the son of a New Orleans police officer will be here in criminal court after police say he hit three cyclist, pinning one against a car and plowing into six other people walking down Esplanade Ave. after the Endymion parade.
Toney tried to run away after the crash but was chased down by witnesses and arrested a short distance from the scene. NOPD officials said while Toney is the son of an officer, he won't get any special treatment.
Witnesses who saw the horrifying scene unfold said people nearby tried to help one of the victims, Sharree Walls, but she was so badly injured there’s nothing they could do.
The following day, the victims Walls and David Hynes, were memorialized with flowers.
This weekend friends and family will mark the spot of the crash with a ghost bike to honor the two people killed.
Toney faces two counts of vehicular homicide and eleven counts of vehicular negligent injury.
He is expected in court this afternoon.
