Man arrested for 3 murders, 2 attempted murders identified as victim’s boyfriend, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Court records show a man was arrested in Jefferson Parish and booked into jail for three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Terrance Leonard, 33, was the man listed in the court document, but he has not been officially identified as a suspect in the case.
The dead woman has been identified by a family member as Christine Riley, 32. According to her father, Emmett Rhodes, Leonard was Riley’s boyfriend. The couple was trying to break up, according to Rhodes.
He is also the grandfather of the four children involved in the crime.
Riley’s mother, Idel Rhodes, showed up at the apartment shorty before noon on Thursday.
“She didn’t want him no more, she told him that. She told him that she wanted him to leave. He just didn’t want to leave. And I told her to tell me, ‘If you want me to do it, momma will put him out.’ I dropped my baby off Tuesday night around one, almost two o’clock in the morning and then he was up in there waiting to kill my babies, that’s not right, that’s not right,” Rhodes said in tears.
Riley and two children were killed and two other children are in critical condition at a hospital after a “gruesome” beating, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
Leonard was also booked with obstruction of justice and for having an outstanding warrant.
Lopinto said the alleged killer confessed to the crime on Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after the bodies were discovered.
Family members have identified the children they believe to be involved in the beatings, but FOX 8 has chosen not to release those names until confirmed by the JPSO.
The incident unfolded when deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of West Monterey Court around 7 a.m. in response to a 911 call for medical assistance, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde.
A makeshift memorial has popped up at the scene of the crime.
Autopsies for the deceased are scheduled for Thursday. Lopinto plans to hold another press conference in the afternoon.
