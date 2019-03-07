NOPD takes 6 guns off Bourbon St. during Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police made six arrests involving people carrying firearms on Bourbon St. on Mardi Gras.
Those arrested include the following:
- Brandon Licciardi (DOB: 09-17-1997) was arrested on March 5 at about 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. NOPD officers patrolling the area observed a male subject with a hard shaped object, consistent with a firearm, in the subject’s front right pocket. Upon further investigation, the subject was found to have a completely concealed and loaded handgun in his possession. The subject did not a concealed carry permit. Licciardi was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm.
- Markell Reed (DOB: 05-30-1995) was arrested on March 5 at about 2:58 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. NOPD officers on patrol in the area observed a subject with an unnatural hard edge object in the subject’s front right pants leg. Upon further investigation, the subject was found to have a completely and loaded handgun in his possession. The subject did not a concealed carry permit. Reed was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm.
- Kevin Nichols (DOB: 11-14-1988) was arrested on March 5 at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets. NOPD officers patrolling in the area observed the subject smoking marijuana. The officers approached the subject, giving verbal commands to stop, at which time the subject disregarded the officer’s commands and pulled away from the officers. Officers grabbed the subject by the waist to prevent flight and felt what he believed to be a firearm in the subject’s waistband. The subject was placed in handcuffs and, upon further investigation, was found to have a concealed and loaded handgun. The subject did not a concealed carry permit. Nichols was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm.
- Kelvin Jackson (DOB: 06-04-1999) was arrested on March 5 at about 9:22 p.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street. NOPD officers patrolling in the area observed the subject lift his sweatshirt, at which time the officers observed the subject had a square shape bulge on the right side of his waistband. Upon further investigation, the subject was found to have a concealed and loaded handgun. The subject did not a concealed carry permit. Jackson was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm.
- Christopher Bourgeois (DOB: 03-23-1998) was arrested on March 5 at about 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets. NOPD officers patrolling the area observed a hard edged object protruding from the subject’s body near his right hip. The subject was given verbal commands to stop, at which time the subject ran past the officers and was apprehended shortly thereafter. Upon further investigation, the subject was found to have a concealed and loaded handgun. The subject did not have a concealed carry permit. Incident to arrest, the subject was in possession of marijuana. Bourgeois was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm.
- Terrance Amerson (DOB: 01-27-1996) was arrested on March 5 at about 11:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street. Officers on patrol in the area observed Amerson with an L-shaped bulge in his waistline which officers believed to be a firearm. Upon a stop and investigation, officers discovered Amerson to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Amerson was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice center for resisting an officer and illegal possession of a firearm.
Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact the NOPD Eighth District at 504-658-6080.
