REPORT: FBI records Will Wade recruiting conversation, ‘offer’ discussed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s magical season continues to have a dark cloud hanging above the program and it is not going away.
The FBI recorded a conversation between LSU head coach Will Wade and ’recruiting middleman’ Christian Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released Thursday.
The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an ‘offer’:
“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.
He received a six-month sentence for his part in a pay-to-play scandal.
“Dude,” Wade continued to Dawkins, referring to the third party involved in the recruitment, “I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong.
“The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”
Wade spoke at L’auberge Thursday but had no comment on the latest report.
“I haven’t read it, I haven’t read it, so I don’t have any comment on that," said Wade. "I’ll have to read and look at it and from there, we’ll move forward as we need to.”
Does Yahoo give you any heads up on any of these stories before they break them or put them out?
“I knew about 20 minutes or 30 minutes beforehand, I think. I didn’t ... they don’t tell you what’s in it. I don’t know what there is to address at this point, so ... I’ll look at it and we’ll go from there,” Wade added.
Some of the players were questioned about the matter when they met with sports journalists Thursday afternoon.
“That’s not for me to comment on," said junior guard Skylar Mays. “I stay in my lane.”
