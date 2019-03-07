Scattered, Smothered, Stolen: Waffle House impostor raids register

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Something didn’t sit right in the stomach of the Waffle House employees when a man entered the business, dressed as an employee and robbed the cash register.
The incident occurred on Feb. 12 around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
The suspect, Tryone Hamburg, 26, allegedly entered a Waffle House restaurant and changed into a Waffle House employee uniform and acted as though he was an employee, according to the NOPD.
In-between taking orders and prepping food Hamburg is accused of stealing $300 from the register, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Hamburg is asked to contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.