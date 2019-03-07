Tigers host the Bears this weekend at The Box

Tigers host the Bears this weekend at The Box
By Kirk Michelet | March 7, 2019 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 8:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU got back to its winning ways Wednesday night against Holy Cross and will next welcome the Cal Bears to Alex Box Stadium for a three-game series.

RELATED STORY: No. 9 LSU baseball bounces back with 9-2 win over Holy Cross

Head coach Paul Mainieri has announced his starting pitcher lineup for the series:

  • Zack Hess
  • Cole Henry
  • Eric Walker

Mainieri said freshman pitcher Jaden Hill is likely out for at least the next two weekends.

California has a 6-4 overall record this season and are winners of six of their last seven games.

The Bears have a .277 team batting average, along with 17 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs.

Andrew Vaughn has been on a tear at the plate this season and provides the fire power for the Bears offense.

In 10 games, Vaughn has a .529 batting average, with one double, seven home runs and 18 RBI.

Other Bear Hitting Leaders:

Brandon McIlwain: .360 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 5 RBI

Cameron Eden: .333 batting average, 1 double and 5 RBI

Max Flower: .317 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 5 RBI

The Tigers are hitting an even .300 at the plate this year with 25 doubles and 13 home runs.

Tigers Top Hitters:

Josh Smith: .452 batting average, 5 doubles and 7 RBI

Antoine Duplantis: .388 batting average, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 24 RBI

Zach Watson: .348 batting average, 5 doubles and 8 RBI

Daniel Cabrera: .325 batting average, 3 doubles, 4 home runs and 17 RBI

Rankings:

LSU: No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 14 Perfect Game, No. 10 Baseball America, No. 13 D1 Baseball

California: Not ranked

Series Schedule:

  1. Friday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
  2. Saturday: 3 p.m. on SEC Network+
  3. Sunday: 12 p.m. on SEC Network+

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.