TRAFFIC ALERT: Spillway reopened after closure due to accidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Commuters on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge should expect some congestion Thursday morning.
An accident caused the closure of the left lane for drivers headed into the city. It happened at mile post 219.
Congestion had reached three miles by 7 a.m. Crews closed the interstate shortly after. Traffic is being directed off of the interstate at the I-310 & I-10 interchange.
The spillway reopened by 7:30 a.m.
Kristi Coleman will have updates on FOX 8 and at @kcolemanfox8.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.