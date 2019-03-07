Warm Up Begins Today

Temperatures will begin to warm up today as southeasterly winds return. Highs will reach the mid 60s today and mid 70s for Friday. Dry skies with increasing clouds are expected through the end of the work week.
The warm up will even continue into the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Stray showers are possible Saturday, but the best chance for storms will come Saturday night and early Sunday. At this time, it appears the cold front may stall north of or across our area. This would allow most of us to stay relatively warm until another front pushes our way by the middle of next week.
