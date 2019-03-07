Water-filled potholes causing frustration in Riverbend neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Street complaints in New Orleans are nothing new, but in one Riverbend neighborhood, potholes come with an added nuisance.
"I'm embarrassed when people come to my house because they be saying, 'how can you deal with all that water out there,'" said Mac Terrell.
A drive through Terrell’s neighborhood, you’d think it just rained. "I want a resurfacing of the street so they can get the water out of here."
People who live on the 1500 block of Adams Street say when it rains, it stays in potholes for days.
"Being the street is so flat, there's no ditches on either side of the street,” said Reggie Magee. “So, the water can't get there it just has to sit there and dry up."
There are catch basins at the end of the street, but Reggie Magee says the water doesn’t flow there.
Most people on the block have called the city to complain.
“We’ve called 311, the 411. We’ve called city council,” said Gladys B. Brown. “We’ve contacted different ones and we’re still in the same boat.”
Terrell has made it a habit, "I've been calling about every week for the last month or so. Every week I've been calling."
City officials say the neighbors will get some relief when it makes temporary fixes before they fully reconstruct the block as part of the East Carrollton Group C project that is scheduled to end July 2022.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.