Woman killed in Terrytown with kids identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday’s autopsies of the three victims killed in Terrytown is expected to shed light on what happened to a woman and two children.
Two other juveniles are still in critical condition and Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies have one suspect in custody who they say confessed to the crime.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that he believes the cause of death at the West Monterey Ct. apartment was blunt force trauma.
It is not clear at this time how all of the children are related but a family member of the victim has identified the woman as 32-year-old Christine Riley.
Lopinto said his deputies are not currently looking for other suspects.
“We will like any investigation look to see if its pivotal to any persons involved. As of right now, we do not believe that’s the case,” the sheriff said.
Neighbors said they had no knowledge of any issues with the family and Lopinto said there were never any prior calls to service at the home.
