Although pancreatic cancer rates are low, Louisiana ranks among highest nationally

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana ranks among the highest in the nation when it comes to cases of pancreatic cancer.
Awareness of the disease spiked after Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced he's been diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.
Chris Young lost his sister ten years ago to the disease, and now works with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to fight it.
“It’s devastating, and it crushes your spirit, and you’ve got to fight back,” said Young, “The funny thing is that, no one understood it at first, because that information wasn’t out there, even as much as it is now, but my wife did the research, and she was the one who sat my sister down and said Peggy, we have to talk.”
Young believes his sister didn't fully comprehend the gravity of the diagnosis, with a survival rate of nine percent past five years.
“Of course, my sister’s attitude was oh, I’m going to beat this. But if it’s not operable, then your chances are so low, it’s devastating,” Young said.
Pancreatic cancer makes up a relatively small percentage of all cancers diagnosed, but it’s the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the country. One factor is that by the time it’s discovered, it’s usually in an advanced stage.
"The reason it's hard to diagnose is because there's no diagnostic tool for it. There's no specific test you can take and be like oh, you have pancreatic cancer," Dr. Eric Griggs said.
Because early detection is difficult and the symptoms are too general, Dr. Griggs said most people dismiss them as just an upset stomach.
"What happens is the cancer, the cells in the pancreas will start over-multiplying and doing what they're not supposed to do, and then they'll cause vague systems in your digestive tract, like back pain, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting," Griggs said.
Despite the grim statistics, Trebek announced his diagnosis with a positive outlook, saying he will continue to work, and believes he will beat the cancer.
“The ironic thing about that is he said he’s going to live until he doesn’t anymore, which is great. Now, he said he has to keep his job by obligation, but the important part is that he’s focused on the living aspect of it,” Griggs said.
“I’m hoping that Mr. Trebek has his eyes open. My sister didn’t. She was more in denial. She was going to beat it because she didn’t understand it,” Young said.
According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer is expected to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. by next year.
