Bruce: Warmer weekend ahead with Sunday showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm-up continues as highs reach the 80 degree mark Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will remain mostly dry, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans.
A slow-moving front will approach the area Saturday evening, but the strongest storms will likely stay north of our area. Rain and a few storms are possible Sunday as that frontal boundary lingers near the area. We could see a few lightning strikes and a couple of heavy downpours.
Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend and into next week. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
