‘Captain’ Willie, who rescued dozens during 2016 flood, in coma following massive heart attack

When I left the house Saturday afternoon , it was dry over there. One of my friends called me and said her brother was over there. So we called him and ask him if he wanted to leave. And he said no. But he called back later and said, “Yeah, I think I’d better leave because the water’s getting up.” So I went and got my boat. And I went and loaded the boat, and when I got back over there, somebody else had rescued him.