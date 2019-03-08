‘Captain’ Willie, who rescued dozens during 2016 flood, in coma following massive heart attack

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man known for his sefless acts of compassion during the 2016 flood has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition after suffering a massive heart attack on his way home from Bible study, according to a Facebook post by the head of the Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
Tasha Clark-Amar asked for prayers Friday morning after visiting “Captain Willie” Matthews, Jr. in the hospital. According to the post, Captain Willie suffered a massive heart attack and was placed in the intensive care unit. She said he’s currently in a coma.
Captain Willie regularly attends event at BRCOA.
Captain Willie’s home flooded in August of 2016, but that didn’t stop him from rescuing others in his boat. He recounted his tale to WAFB’s Johnny Ahysen in September of 2016, when he was awarded our Hand it On gift.
“Do you believe in angels on earth?” Ahysen wrote. “I certainly do; I met one today. His name is ‘Captain’ Willie Matthews, Jr.”
When Matthews was honored in the nationally televised Louisiana Rising Flood Relief Concert, he said, "I hope the special reminds this city of how we were not rich or poor or black or white or young or old. We were all either wet or dry. And the dry people helped the wet people. That was it.”
