Creature from the Lafreniere Lagoon: Giant alligator gar discovered at park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It came from the deep … well, not so deep … depths of a lagoon at a popular park near New Orleans.
Workers pulled a monster alligator gar from the lagoon on March 7. There were no official measurements, but this gar was gigantic compared to the cart crews pulled it away on.
The pictures were posted to the park’s Facebook page.
Park workers said the gar was dead when it was discovered. But Facebook commenters said they had noticed the gar in the past.
The lagoon connects to the West Esplanade canal, which could be where the beast barreled in from.
There’s no word on what workers did with the carcass.
As one person put it: “Scratch nude swimming in the Lafreniere lagoon off my bucket list.”
Which begs the question, what else is on that dude’s bucket list?
