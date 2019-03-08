Filming will affect some streets in Metairie next week

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - Filming on a couple of projects will take place next week in Metairie, affecting some neighborhood streets.
“NCIS: New Orleans” will film on Tuesday, (March 12). Parking will be affected in the 100 block of Carnation Avenue between Airline Drive and Finch Street (the west side only) Monday (March 11) until Wednesday (March 13) between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The southbound, right lane of Transcontinental Drive at Finch Street will close Tuesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Residents who need more information on the project can contact Location Manager Justin Etienne at 504-662-1678, or Barry Sprague, film coordinator of the Parish Film Department, at 736-6100.
“Iron Bob, LLC” will film on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 580 Woodvine Drive. Intermittent traffic control will affect parking on portions of Nassau Drive between Northline Street and Englewood Parkway.
For more information on this project, contact Location Manager Ashley Bunge at 269-838-8078 or Barry Sprague.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.