Grand jury indicts two men in fatal Ponchatoula bar fight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury has indicted two men accused of killing a man inside of a Ponchatoula bar in November.
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux says 24-year-old Ryan Anthony and 28-year-old Azia Crockett have been charged with manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old Robert Bowers.
Ponchatoula Police were called to the Ponchatoula Pub on November 4 where they found Bowers lying on the floor unconscious. They later learned that the he had been involved in an altercation with two other men. Bowers was transported to North Oaks hospital where he later died. It was determined that Bowers died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Anthony is set to be arraigned on May 9. Crockett is scheduled to be arraigned on May 16.
