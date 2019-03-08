La. man accused of hiring man to kill unborn child

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KALB / KPLC) - An Alexandria man is accused of hiring a man to attack his girlfriend to kill their unborn child.
Earlier this week, police received a report of an attempted murder-for-hire of an unborn baby, according to information from the Alexandria Police Department. Detectives obtained credible information that the attack was to be staged as a robbery or something similar, and that the attack should concentrate on the woman’s stomach area.
Mohammed Abudayeh, 25, of Alexandria, for was arrested Wednesday on counts of attempted first-degree feticide and criminal conspiracy to commit feticide. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.
