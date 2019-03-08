LSU gymnastics to celebrate Senior Night Friday in PMAC

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics squad will honor seniors Julianna Cannamela, Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley, and Lexie Priessman when the Tigers take on No. 15 Oregon State at 7:10 p.m. Friday for the final regular season meet inside the Maravich Center.
The fourth-ranked Tigers (9-3,4-3) will face off against the Beavers (9-2,4-2 PAC-12) on SEC Network+ through the WATCHESPN.com and the app. Lynn Rollins and Kaleigh Dickson Abboud will have call. First vault for the meet is set for 7:35 p.m.
“To be able to recognize our senior class is always special,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “These four young women though have given so much and earned success like no other senior class. It’s because of their love for LSU and the attitude they bring into competition and the gym every day. This is not the final meet for them in the PMAC though so it’s special but we still have more opportunities and more history to write.”
Senior Sarah Finnegan, LSU’s nominee for the AAI Award, is one of the top gymnasts in the nation. Finnegan has been dominate all season in the all-around with wins in nine of the 10 meets. Finnegan has defeated some of the top-all-around gymnasts in the country this year with wins against No.2 MyKayla Skinner and No. 8 Makenna Merrell-Giles of Utah, No. 3 Trinity Thomas of Florida and No. 10 Sydney Snead of Georgia.
The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native is one of three gymnasts in the nation to score a 9.95 or higher on all four events and just the ninth in school history. The reigning SEC Gymnast of the Week is ranked in all four events and the all-around.
Priessman and Finnegan are coming off of perfect scores a week ago and were honored with the league’s top honors. Priessman has returned from missing three meets and went on to score her first 10 and the first in the SEC this season. The perfect score on bars marked the fourth in school history.
Finnegan scored a 10 on beam, fourth 10 of her career on any event, to lead LSU to a nation’s best 49.650 on beam. The performance from Finnegan marked the first perfect score on beam in the 2019 season. he joined April Burkholder as the only gymnasts in school history with two perfect scores on beam.
The Tigers are 15-8-1 overall against Oregon State with a 2-1 record inside the Maravich Center. LSU and Oregon State have met the most in postseason competition with 16 of 24 meetings coming in NCAA play. In the last four seasons, the Tigers have faced the Beavers twice in regionals, once at nationals, and once for a quad meet. The Tigers have won the last seven meetings against the Beavers.
LSU is urging fans to arrive early and purchase tickets for the meet in advance.
