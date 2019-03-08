LSU gymnastics 2019 schedule

March 8, 2019 at 9:26 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 4:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the schedule and results for LSU gymnastics 2019 season.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Results
12/10/2019 Gymnastics 101 Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 6:30 p.m.
1/4/2019 Cal Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:10 p.m. W, 196.775-195.650
1/11/2019 Auburn * Auburn, Ala. (Auburn Arena) 7:30 p.m. L, 196.700-196.275
1/18/2019 Florida * Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:40 p.m. L, 197.475-197.425
1/25/2019 Alabama * Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum) 8:00 p.m. W, 197.450-196.850
2/1/2019 NC State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:10 p.m. W, 197.150-195.375
2/8/2019 Kentucky * Lexington, Ky. (Memorial Coliseum) 7:30 p.m. L, 197.150-196.025
2/15/2019 GymQuarters Invitational St. Charles, Mo. (The Family Arena) 6:30 p.m. 197.250-
2/17/2019 Missouri * Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2:10 p.m. W, 197.650-195.475
2/22/2019 Arkansas * Fayetteville, Ark. (Barnhill Arena) 7:30 p.m. W, 197.125-196.375
3/1/2019 Georgia * Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:40 p.m. W, 197.900-196.325
3/8/2019 Oregon St. Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:10 p.m.
3/15/2019 Arizona Tucson, Ariz. (McKale Center) 8:00 p.m.
3/23/2019 SEC Championships New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center) TBA
NCAA Championships
4/4/2019 NCAA Regional 1st Round (if nec.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 3:00 p.m.
4/5/2019 NCAA Regional 2nd Round (Session I) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2:00 p.m.
4/5/2019 NCAA Regional 2nd Round (Session II) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:00 p.m.
4/6/2019 NCAA Regional Final Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:00 p.m.
4/19/2019 NCAA Semifinals Fort Worth, Texas (Ft. Worth Convention Center) TBA
4/20/2019 NCAA Championship Fort Worth, Texas (Ft. Worth Convention Center) 6:00 p.m.
SOURCE: LSUSports.net

