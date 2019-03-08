No. 10 LSU basketball eyes SEC Title, No. 1 conference seed amid Will Wade controversy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU can clinch a regular season SEC title and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament with a win against Vanderbilt at the PMAC Saturday.
Off-the-court distractions may be a bigger challenge for the Tigers than the one on the court against the struggling Commodores.
LSU announced Friday morning that head coach Will Wade had been suspended indefinitely. Yahoo Sports released a report Thursday indicating the FBI had recorded a conversation between Wade and “recruiting middleman” Christian Dawkins.
LSU (25-5, 15-2) got a little payback in Gainesville Wednesday night, beating Florida 79-78, in another overtime thriller.
Tremont Waters had 19 points, six assists and three steals to lead the Tigers and Javonte Smart added 15 points.
Emmitt Williams also came up big for LSU, scoring 13 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
The Commodores (9-21, 0-17) have lost 18 straight games, have not won a conference matchup this season, and have only one road victory.
The Vandy offense averages 69 points per game, led Darius Garland, Saben Lee, Simisola Shittu, and Aaron Nesmith.
Garland leads the team, averaging 16.2 points per game average.
Lee is averaging 12.4 per game, along with 119 assists and 28 steals on the season.
Shittu and Nesmith are both scoring just under 12 points per contest and are the team’s rebounding leaders.
LSU and Tennessee are still fighting for the regular season conference championship.
The Vols play at Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
Tipoff for the Tigers and Commodores is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.
