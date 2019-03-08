NOPD tries new approach to combat juvenile crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “So, this is a city problem,” said NOPD Third District Commander Jeffrey Walls.
Walls said juvenile crime is an issue across New Orleans.
NOPD statistics show police arrested 267 more juveniles in 2018 than in 2017. The amount of juvenile arrests nearly doubled in the categories of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Car burglary arrested nearly tripled.
In 2017, police arrested 51 juveniles for breaking into cars. In 20187, they arrested 148.
“There’s something going wrong for them to be going down this path. We are trying to think outside the box and do something proactive and use every tool we have to prevent this before it happens,” Walls said.
During a March 7 Lakeview Crime Prevention District meeting, Walls spoke about the NOPD’s new initiative to combat juvenile crime, saying the NOPD is now going to parents.
“We’re talking to them and saying, 'Look, there are two avenues your child is going to end up going on. He’s either going to end up in jail, or he could end up dead. We want to stop that before it goes the wrong way,” Walls said.
“It’s a wonderful first step for the kids, the residents and for law enforcement. It’s got to be frustrating chasing them, putting them in front of a judge and then have them go back on the street and do the same thing again,” said Lakeview resident Nancy Lytle.
Walls said some of the juveniles are repeat offenders, and he said kids are now trying different ways to avoid getting caught.
“We’re seeing kids now wear masks, trying to conceal their identity. We are finding ways to identify them later down the line. They are going to take the mask off at some point, and there are so many cameras out there now that we are able to identify them,” Walls said.
Commander Walls said they’ve already talked to about 10 different families.
“When we meet with these parents, I spend the first 30 minutes trying to explain that we are not trying to arrest your child. We are not here to do anything to you. We are here to help,” Walls said.
The NOPD said this program is just getting off the ground, and everyone is hoping it will provide a positive alternative for those looking for a different path.
