3rd District addressing juvenile crime by working with families, advocacy group

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they are taking a new approach in addressing juvenile crime. Officers said auto thefts and auto burglaries are a citywide problem, but leaders in the Third District - which includes Lakeview and Gentilly - said they’re making community policing a priority.
At a regular meeting of the Lakeview Crime Prevention District Thursday (March 7), Third District Commander Jeff Walls touched on issues facing Lakeview residents and addressed their concerns. He also spoke about a new initiative he hopes will not only deter crime, but help teens get back on the right path.
“Talking to them and saying, ‘Look, there are two avenues your child is going to end up going: He's either going to end up in jail, or he could end up dead, and we want to stop that before it goes the wrong way. We want to get him on the right path,’” Walls said. “So far, we've reached out to 10 families. We've had some success, we've recovered some stolen property.”
“I think that's a wonderful, wonderful first step for the kids, for the residents and definitely for the law enforcement, because it's got to be frustrating to keep chasing people and putting them in front of a judge to have them go back on the street to do the same thing again,” said resident Nancy Lytle.
Walls said NOPD has been partnering with people like civil rights attorney Mary Howell and the non-profit organization The First 72. According to its website, the group is geared towards stopping the cycle of incarceration by "fostering independence and self-sustainability.”
