Sheriff: Chalmette trio arrested after detectives find drugs, stolen property, dead dog at home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was booked March 7 with possession of stolen property in connection with a home burglary in New Orleans, as well as possession with intent to distribute various narcotics and aggravated cruelty to an animal, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Two women also were booked in the case, and a stolen handgun was recovered.
Keith Nellum, 25, of the 9000 block of Atreus Street in Chalmette, was booked with possession of stolen property, convicted felon possession of a firearm, second offense possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in presence of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, aggravated cruelty to an animal, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant out of Gretna for a traffic attachment.
Danielle Green, 30, of the 9000 block of Atreus Street, was booked with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and aggravated cruelty to an animal.
Frandesha Davis, 22, of the 9000 block of Atreus Street, was booked with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and aggravated cruelty to an animal.
On March 7, at about 9 a.m., detectives received information about stolen property at a home in Chalmette. When detectives arrived, they found a dead dog outside in an alleyway. As detectives came into contact with Nellum at the front door of the home, they detected a strong odor of marijuana, Pohlmann said.
Based on their findings, detectives obtained a search warrant for Nellum’s home, where they recovered fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, clear plastic bags and a stolen laptop. Detectives also recovered a Taurus .9mm reported by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office as stolen, and approximately $4,000 in cash.
St. Bernard Parish Animal Control assisted in the investigation and believes the dog died of malnutrition and had been deceased for several days.
All three subjects were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on the above charges.
Sheriff Pohlmann said he wanted to stress the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid he said is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and can result in an overdose and possible death.
“Due to its potency, fentanyl may be fatal if accidentally ingested or if it comes into contact with the skin,” Pohlman said. “We will not tolerate people bringing these dangerous substances into our parish and putting the lives of our residents and deputies at risk.”
Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.
