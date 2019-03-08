Sheriff: Chalmette trio arrested after detectives find drugs, stolen property, dead dog at home

Keith Nellum, 25, of the 9000 block of Atreus Street in Chalmette, was booked with possession of stolen property, convicted felon possession of a firearm, second offense possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in presence of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, aggravated cruelty to an animal, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant out of Gretna for a traffic attachment.