Silver Slipper Casino plans major expansion

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Wheels are in motion for a much-needed upgrade and expansion to the Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis. The expansion will include amenities that guests of the casino resort have been waiting for.
“The plan calls for an additional hotel tower of 150 rooms that would be out over the pier with water view rooms on each side of the corridor, then a connector building that will connect the new hotel tower to the existing casino building,” said General Manager John Ferrucci. “That will house meeting space, an entertainment venue and an additional restaurant.”
According to Ferrucci, the expansion can’t begin until they have gotten approval to convert the marshy area directly in front of the casino into a parking surface. It’s a surface that he said is necessary to accommodate the additional needs once the expansion is complete.
Without the expansion, the resort is turning away convention business every week.
“The sad thing for us right now is that without that space, we actually turn people away every week,” said Baxter Lee, Director of Hotel Sales, Marketing and Operations. “So the phone rings, people want to come down, they want to hang out on the beach, they want to hang out at a nice casino hotel property on the beach, but we just don’t have that venue yet, but it’s on the way.”
With the announcement of a potential casino development just down the street, Ferrucci said that his resort won’t be effected.
“We’re big on synergy down here, you know. We’ve been down here at the end of the road here in Hancock County all by ourselves for 12 years now, and we’ve continued to grow every year. We’re firm believers that if there are additional reasons for people to come down the road and be here, whether it’s another casino or another hotel or condominiums or a convention center anything like that, it will do nothing but enhance what we already have to offer, so we welcome it.”
Ferrucci said that once all approvals have been granted for the expansion, he is expecting a project completion date during the spring of 2021.
