Triple Murder Suspect held without bond as Prosecutors consider Death Penalty

To seek the death penalty or push for life in prison, that is a question now confronting the Jefferson Parish DA , after the arrest of Terrance Leonard, in a Terrytown triple murder.
Leonard remains locked up without bond with a hearing set for later this month,
With the memorial to three people killed on West Monterrey Ct still growing, neighbors continue to wonder why.
Kristina Riley’s boyfriend, Terrance Leonard remains locked up at the Jefferson Parish jail without bond after being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and he's likely to remain there for a while.
"It’s first degree murder in this case because he killed more than one person and someone under the age of 12," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
That charge is significant, because it carries with it, a possible death penalty, which the DA is considering and the sheriff supports.
" This person should never see the light of day, and the first chance he gets to be off this earth, I'm okay with that," said Jefferson Parish sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Community outrage is running high, after the murder of Riley, her son Ayden, and her niece Deryona, but there are many factors to consider in pursuing a death sentence.
"People say they want the death penalty because they want closure that’s the last thing you get because we have people sitting on death row since the 70s," said Raspanti.
The sheriff says Leonard, said he was on drugs at the time of the killing, which may or may not assist his defense.
"That's like the Menendez brothers after killing their parents saying take it easy on me judge, I'm an orphan, I'm sorry, you did this to yourself, so I don't think it's going to hold too much water," said Raspanti.
The Capital Defense Project was asked today to assist in Leonard's defense, and project attorney Kerry Cuccia tells us they will, which could provide a big boost to the Jefferson Parish public defender's office which has been assigned one of the most high profile multiple murder cases, that anyone can remember. And due to high publicity, experts say don't be surprised to see an effort to move the trial, in the coming months.
"What the person has to prove is that the media coverage is of such an extent that a fair and impartial jury can't be seated," said Raspanti.
Legal analyst Joe Raspanti, says it’s very difficult to move a trial. He says judges will question jurors as to whether they can be impartial, given extensive publicity. And he says most of the time, they believe that through the questioning process, they can assure a fair trial.
