Tugboat sinks near Laplace with approximately 13,000 gallons of diesel on board

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard and Good Samaritans responded to the sinking of the towing vessel St. Rita on the Mississippi River near Laplace Thursday (March 7).
At about 3 p.m., Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that the St. Rita, owned and operated by Marquette Transportation Company, sank on the right descending bank on the Mississippi River.
The five crewmembers on board the vessel were rescued by towing vessel Rod C and taken to shore. No injuries were reported.
“We are working with our federal, state and local partners and the responsible party to oversee the salvage and clean-up operations with the goal of minimizing the impact to the Marine Transportation System and the environment,” said Cmdr. Zachary Ford, Chief of the Sector New Orleans Response Department.
The St. Rita is estimated to have approximately 13,000 gallons of diesel on board.
A Coast Guard helicopter conducted an overflight of the sunken vessel and reported a visible sheen from mile marker 132 to mile marker 117.
A Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Incident Management Team was also deployed and conducted a shoreline assessment with representatives from Marquette.They confirmed a silvery, rainbow-colored non recoverable sheen on the river.
There are no reported impacts to vessel traffic, and the river remains open.
The cause of the incident is under investigation
