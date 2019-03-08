U.S. House passes resolution against hate after firestorm over freshman congresswoman’s words

"It’s incredible that the push had to be to tell the Democratic Party to do this because the people that voted the Democratic Party in, these are there interests, right? So they should not have even had this resolution in the first place, they should not have even introduced this resolution in the first place because there have been plenty of instances where there’s white supremacist language in Congress and they never said, or did anything about that, so I think that this has a lot to do with Ilhan Omar being a woman of color and her being a Muslim, ” said Yanez.