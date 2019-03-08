Vigil held to memorialize 3 killed in brutal Terrytown beatings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People tonight (March 7) placed stuffed animals at a memorial, lit candles and said a prayer outside the Terrytown apartment that was the scene of a brutal attack, still wanting answers as to why three were killed.
“It’s kinda uplifting to see this many people around, you know, showing their support,” said Adam Encalade, the grandfather of 32-year-old victim Kristina Riley.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says Terrance Leonard confessed to beating four children with a hammer in their beds while they were sleeping: 10-year-old Ayden Riley and 9-year-old De’ryona Encalade died in the home.
Two other children were left for dead, but survived the attack. Both are still in critical condition at the hospital.
Lopinto says Leonard then waited for his girlfriend, Kristina Riley, to come home before beating her to death, as well.
“This was a gruesome scene. We’re talking about blunt force trauma to each of the individuals,” Lopinto said.
Lopinto says in his confession, Leonard admitted to being on drugs during the attack, but explained no further motive.
“Mr. Leonard says he was under the influence of narcotics. Whether that’s true or not, there are a lot of people under the influence of narcotics and this isn’t a normal situation,” Lopinto said.
Kristina’s sister, Andria Wyatt, hopes organizing the vigil will help family members start to heal, their prayers now turning to the two still in the hospital.
“My two nieces still fighting, but it’s hard. Nobody can accept this. Who wants to bury their two children and grandkids?” said Wyatt.
Encalade said while it was positive seeing so much support at the vigil, it pained him to return to the apartment knowing he wouldn’t see his grandchildren.
“Usually when I come around, they’re laughing and playing. They won’t be able to do that no more,” said Encalade.
He, like so many, questioned why, as they had no indication there was anything sinister happening inside the home.
“These are my grandkids this boy took away. They ain’t hurt nobody, never did,” said Encalade.
Grandfather Emmett Rhodes said he had planned to ride horses with his grandchildren that day before finding out they were killed. He instead rode horses by the home one more time, in their honor.
Leonard is being held without bond. He faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice.
The obstruction of justice charge was filed because Lopinto said Leonard tried to clean up the apartment after the attack and hid the hammer before driving off and returning to the scene with his mother.
Lopinto says it was Leonard’s mother who made the 911 call, not knowing at the time that her son would ultimately confess to the murders.
