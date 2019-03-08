The warm-up continues today with highs reaching the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are near zero today and only around 20% for Saturday. Patchy fog is possible overnight.
A slow moving front will approach the area tomorrow evening, but the strongest storms will likely stay north of our area. Rain and a few storms are possible Sunday as that frontal boundary lingers near the area. We could see a few lightning strikes and a couple of heavy downpours.
Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend and into next week. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
