Wife remembers husband who was brutally murdered in machete attack

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - “I’m looking for him to call me and say come pick me up. I’m looking for him to open the door at the house and just walk in. But, that hasn’t happened yet," Crystal Plummer said.
Crystal Plummer is still reeling two weeks after her husband Fred was the victim of a brutal crime. Police said a man brutally murdered Fred Plummer with a machete.
Crystal remembers Fred as a loving and caring man, adding that, “he didn’t deserve what he got.”
She fears the man police said delivered the deadly blows, which is why she chose to speak to WLOX on the condition that we conceal her face.
“I fear for my life cause I don’t know where this man is. He can ask questions. People will tell you anything nowadays. I don’t know where he is, and me and my son is there," she said.
Crystal is struggling to juggle the fears she now faces on a daily basis and the loss of a man whose been by her side for the last 16 years, the father of her 14-year-old son.
“Last night he told me, he’s like I wish my Dad could just come back, Mom. It hurt me so bad I just started crying. I said I wish I could come back too baby but he’s watching over us," she said.
Crystal knows little about the details surrounding the murder of her husband, just that he was killed at a homeless camp where he was spending time with a man he had befriended named Chris.
“Chris is a homeless guy that my husband met around our home and he brought him in to help him. You know, if he needed food, if he needed food, if he was cold he wanted to let him come in," she said.
Crystal said Fred wasn’t homeless and only would have been at the camp because of his friendship with Chris. For now, she isn’t focusing on the details of what happened. Now, her attention is on finding those responsible.
“What will give me a better sense of peace is them catching the man that did this. Knowing what happened cannot relieve me in no way I want that man brought to justice," she said.
Eli Martinez Medina is accused of killing Plummer. Police are now looking for him and a woman named Leila Darlene Lizana, who is believed to be with him.
Crystal said she’s never met or heard of either Medina or Lizana and didn’t believe her husband knew them either.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5898.
