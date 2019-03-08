16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of teen walking home from parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen in Hollygrove.
The 16-year-old male turned himself in to police around 10 a.m. Friday morning. He is accused of shooting a 15-year-old male in the 8400 block of Oleander Street on February 28.
The victim was found shot on the front porch of a home just before 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to our partners at NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune, the victim’s mother says he was walking home from a parade when he was shot and collapsed on the front porch of his home.
The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Division.
