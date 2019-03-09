Leonard’s 31 lead Raptors past Pelicans, 127-104

Holiday, the Pelicans' second-leading scorer, was ruled out a day earlier because of an abdomen strain that is expected to sideline him at least a week. Then on Friday in the hours before tip-off, the Pelicans first announced that Moore also would miss at least a week because he'd reinjured his left quadriceps, and then announced that Davis would sit out against the Raptors with back spasms. The Pelicans' front court got even thinner when Jahlil Okafor went out with a left ankle sprain after halftime.