LSU’s Duplantis, Grey win 2019 NCAA indoor national championships
Mondo Duplantis and Rayvon Grey (Source: LSU Sports)
By Josh Auzenne | March 8, 2019 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 7:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and long jumper Rayvon Grey won 2019 NCAA indoor titles Friday in Birmingham, AL.

Duplantis vaulted 19′ 1.5″. Grey jumped 25′ 8″.

“I thought today went well for us,” said head coach Dennis Shaver said. “Really proud of Rayvon and Mondo. They came out and did what they had to do to score points for our team, and in a big way. I like where we are at and we’ll come back tomorrow looking to put more points up.”

After the first day of the NCAA Indoor Championships, LSU men’s track and field leads with 20 points.

