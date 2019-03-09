Mixed reaction from fans to Will Wade suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s mixed reaction on LSU’s campus in the wake of the Will Wade controversy. But Friday night, the majority of fans and students we spoke with are heartbroken over the news that Wade has been suspended indefinitely.
That suspension comes after Yahoo Sports reports that Wade is heard on an FBI tape talking about getting key recruits into his program. The phone conversation between Wade and recruiting middle man Christian Dawkins apparently reveals Wade talking about “a hell of an offer to reel in a top recruit.”
Following that report, LSU’s president and athletics director released a joint statement saying, “we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards. Assistant coach Tony Benford will assume the duties of interim head coach.”
We spoke to LSU fans about that.
“I thought originally they might suspend him for a few games, but I didn’t think it was going to be an indefinite suspension, and I don’t think all the facts are out yet so we will see what happens,” said LSU fan Garrett Galjour.
“All the facts aren’t in, but certainly it’s heartbreaking, not just for our coach, but for our fans and our players. I don’t know what the future of our players is going to be but it looks really bad,” said LSU fan Skipper Jones.
We did speak with one fan who believes the suspension was the right thing to do. But he did not want to talk on camera.
