Nicondra: Warm temps continue with some storms late

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised storms moving through central Mississippi with a line dragging through north Louisiana will have some impact through the overnight into Sunday. Strong southerly winds increase moisture and keep temperatures warm in the upper 70s near 80 as well as return dew points to the juicy 60s across the region. The wind should stay high enough to prevent the fog issues we saw on Saturday morning, but some of the area will see some heavy down pours for part of the day Sunday as we kick off Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures stay warm through the week with the next system that may drop temperatures closer to long term averages holding off until at least Thursday.