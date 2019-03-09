NOPD: Victim shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 that left a man injured early Saturday morning.
According to the victim, he was driving on I-10 around 2:40 a.m. when he heard gunshots. When he exited I-10 at the Downman Road exit, he realized that he had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.