NOPD: Victim shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | March 9, 2019 at 8:54 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 8:54 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 that left a man injured early Saturday morning.

According to the victim, he was driving on I-10 around 2:40 a.m. when he heard gunshots. When he exited I-10 at the Downman Road exit, he realized that he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

