Police: Months after baby’s meth death, Kenner mom arrested for murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After what police said was a lengthy investigation, a Kenner mother has been arrested in the death of her 6-week-old child.
Brandie Froeba, 35, faces a charge of second-degree murder after an autopsy revealed that her infant, who was being breastfed, died of methamphetamine toxicity.
On Aug. 16, 2018, Froeba called 911 to report that her baby was not breathing. Officers arrived on scene and administered CPR to try to revive the child, but were unsuccessful. The child was rushed to Ochsner-Kenner Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Kenner Police said officers at the scene noted that Froeba appeared lethargic and was slurring. Based on their observations, Froeba agreed to give a blood sample and admitted she had used marijuana the previous day. She said earlier that day, she breastfed the infant and both she and the child fell asleep. When she awoke hours later, she discovered the child was not breathing and called 911.
The following day, an autopsy was performed and a preliminary blood analysis showed the presence of methamphetamine in the infant. Blood samples were sent out for further testing.
In October 2018, Froeba’s blood analysis results were returned and tested positive for methamphetamine.
In November 2018, the medical autopsy report was completed and the cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity and classified as a homicide.
Over the following months, the lead investigator executed multiple search warrants of medical records and interviewed several witnesses.
Police said the investigation revealed that in 2016, Froeba gave birth to her third child, who tested positive for opiates and marijuana. At the time, Froeba was given literature and counselled about the dangers of using narcotics while pregnant and while breastfeeding.
Police said the lead investigator also obtained some of Froeba’s text messages referencing her use of “crystal meth.” They said critical blood evidence obtained early in the investigation was crucial to Froeba’s arrest.
Froeba has prior arrests for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone who has any information about these incidents to call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.