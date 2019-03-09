Spillway bays to stay open for weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River is still rising.
"When we’re out on the river, I know. I can pretty much tell nowadays,” said John Borel.
Borel takes the ferry about once a month and said he keeps an eye on the river levels.
On Friday (March 8), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened 20 additional bays at the Bonnet Carre Spillway to funnel excess water into Lake Pontchartrain and reduce pressure on levees downstream.
Right now, 188 of the spillway’s 350 bays are open.
“This has been a very long flood fight for us, and what we have to do is we have to continuously watch the river,” said Ricky Boyett.
Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyett said the flood fight means they’re constantly watching the levees to make sure river levels don’t get too high.
“We have someone on every section of the levee every day. We run emergency operations every day,” Boyett said.
He said they have been doing this for over a week.
“We don’t know why we’re having more water. We’re more concerned about what’s happening,” he said.
The high river level has stopped construction in the French Quarter.
“Vibrations and un-subsurface work can impact the levee,” Boyett explained. “You can be a pretty good way away from it.”
He said the river is choppy and swift, but it shouldn’t be an issue for experienced captains.
“The Mississippi River goes through an annual cycle. So, we have a high river season and a low river season. Those that live and work on the river year-round, they know and they’re familiar with the process for it," Boyett said.
As he continues to watch the river, he expects the bays to stay open for weeks.
"We still see a little bit of a rise coming towards us, so we’ll open bays,” he said.
He said in the next three years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will build an extensive model of the river to see how it has changed from when the Bonnet Carre Spillway was first built and if there’s anything more they need to do to protect the levees.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.