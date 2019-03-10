3 children, possibly more, and 1 adult wounded in drive-by shooting

Shreveport police investigate a drive-by shooting the afternoon of March 10 at San Jacinto Avenue at Catherine Street.
By Curtis Heyen | March 10, 2019 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three children, possibly more, and an adult were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.

All four have been taken to a hospital for treatment, police Officer Christina Curtis said.

The drive-by shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. March 10 at San Jacinto Avenue at Catherine Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The drive-by shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. March 10 at San Jacinto Avenue at Catherine Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. (Kenley Hargett/KSLA)

Details about the extent of their wounds were not immediately available, she added.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. Sunday at San Jacinto Avenue at Catherine Street.

Evidence markers pinpointing shell casings can be seen in the roadway there.

There were more than a dozen police units on a shooting call at that location, which is about three-fourths of a mile west of Willis-Knighton North.

Shreveport Fire Department had three units respond to the shooting.

Dispatch records show there also were reports of a minor accident at 2:31 p.m. and a medical emergency at 3:14 p.m. at San Jacinto at Catherine.

