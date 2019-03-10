Independence man killed in single vehicle crash

HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hammond early Sunday morning.
State Police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on US 190 east of Baptist Road.
According to investigators, 33-year-old Archie Herbert Moore Jr. was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on US 190 when for reasons unknown the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then went into the ditch, crashed into a driveway embankment before hitting a fence rail.
Moore was taken to North Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. A blood test was taken and has been submitted to Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
