Nicondra: Few storms, staying warm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The frontal boundary hung out around the Mississippi / Louisiana border for much of the day with as much as a 10 to 15 degree temperature difference. A few storms developed in that area including one that prompted a brief tornado warning just to our north in Mississippi. Expect similar conditions as we head back to work and school on Monday with some showers around mostly along that old boundary. High pressure takes over by Tuesday keeping us mostly dry and warm ahead of the next frontal system. We will likely see a surge in the heat Wednesday before cooling down towards the end of the week.