No. 9 LSU baseball splits doubleheader with Cal, wins series 2-1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU took on Cal in a doubleheader Saturday, losing 5-2 in the first game, but rebounding for a 5-4 win in the second.
GAME 1:
Cole Henry started on the mound for the Tigers. In four innings, he gave up only two hits. He struck out one batter.
Brock Mathis hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give LSU the 1-0 lead.
Ma’Khail Hilliard replaced him and struck out two batters in one inning of work.
Things fell apart for the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning when Todd Peterson took the mound. He gave up a double and four singles. Cal was up 5-1 when Trent Vietmeier replaced Peterson.
Peterson took the loss. He is 2-2 on the season.
In the bottom of the sixth, Josh Smith hit a solo home run to make it 5-2, but the Tigers could score no more runs.
Because of the doubleheader, the teams only played seven innings for each game.
LSU dropped to 10-4 and Cal improved to 7-5.
GAME 2:
LSU rallied from being down 4-1 to pull out the 5-4 win. Cade Beloso had two home runs in the game.
Eric Walker started on the mound for the Tigers. He gave up four runs on five hits in three innings of work. He struck out one batter and walked three others.
LSU took the 1-0 off a Chris Reid solo home run in the second inning. It was his second home run as a Tiger.
In the third inning, the Bears scored four runs on three hits to take the 4-1 lead.
Beloso hit his first home run of the game in the fourth inning, a solo blast to right-center. LSU still trailed 4-2.
In the fifth inning, a double by Zach Watson brought Josh Smith home to put LSU down 4-3.
Beloso’s second homer was a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to put the Tigers up 5-4.
Pitcher Devin Fontenot, who relieved Walker, got the win. He is 2-0 on the season.
LSU improved to 11-4 and Cal fell to 7-6.
