NOPD: Driver arrested in fatal I-610 crash, booked with DUI

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a 2006 Porsche Cayenne was arrested after investigators said he fatally struck a man who had broken down in the middle of Interstate 610 early Saturday (March 9).
According to New Orleans police, the victim was standing outside his vehicle while had broken down on I-610 West near Esplanade Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. As the victim was returning to the passenger side of the car, he was struck by the oncoming Porsche. He was pronounced dead on the scene, NOPD said.
The driver of the Porsche stayed on the scene, NOPD said, and agreed to blood and alcohol tests. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail for driving under the influence. As of Saturday evening, the man’s exact charges were not known.
Police did not immediately release any additional details about the identity of the driver or the victim. The Coroner’s office will identify the victim after completing an autopsy and notifying his family. His official cause of death was not known Saturday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatality detective Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6215 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
